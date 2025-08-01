HC quashes defamation case against CM Revanth Reddy

22:06





The high court allowed the petition filed by Revanth Reddy to quash the proceedings initiated against him in the case pending trial before a special judicial first class magistrate for Excise cases (designated MP-MLA court) here.





Telangana state unit of BJP represented by its General Secretary Kasam Venkateshwarlu, had earlier filed a complaint in the court accusing Revanth Reddy of making statements during an LS election meeting in Bhadradri Kothagudem district on May 4, 2024 that the BJP, if voted to power, would change the Constitution and abolish reservations.





The BJP leader had alleged that the statement was misleading and false, and that it had defamed the party.





The Special JFCM for Excise cases in August 2024 ordered to issue a notice to Revanth Reddy.





The Chief Minister subsequently approached the High Court, challenging the order and urged it to quash the proceedings initiated against him. Revanth Reddy's counsel argued before the high court that political speeches cannot be made a subject matter of defamation.





The alleged speech amounts to a routine activity of a political leader, i.e., to criticise the opposition political party.





The same cannot be termed as defamation, he contended.





The complaint has been filed by Kasam Venkateshwarlu without any authorisation from the complainant, Telangana BJP.





No such authorisation or document has been filed to show that Kasam Venkateshwarlu could have represented the complainant, he submitted. -- PTI

