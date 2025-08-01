HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

HC quashes defamation case against CM Revanth Reddy

Fri, 01 August 2025
Share:
22:06
image
The Telangana high court on Friday quashed a defamation case filed by a BJP leader against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy over his speech during the 2024 Lok Sabha election campaign. 

The high court allowed the petition filed by Revanth Reddy to quash the proceedings initiated against him in the case pending trial before a special judicial first class magistrate for Excise cases (designated MP-MLA court) here. 

Telangana state unit of BJP represented by its General Secretary Kasam Venkateshwarlu, had earlier filed a complaint in the court accusing Revanth Reddy of making statements during an LS election meeting in Bhadradri Kothagudem district on May 4, 2024 that the BJP, if voted to power, would change the Constitution and abolish reservations. 

The BJP leader had alleged that the statement was misleading and false, and that it had defamed the party. 

The Special JFCM for Excise cases in August 2024 ordered to issue a notice to Revanth Reddy. 

The Chief Minister subsequently approached the High Court, challenging the order and urged it to quash the proceedings initiated against him. Revanth Reddy's counsel argued before the high court that political speeches cannot be made a subject matter of defamation. 

The alleged speech amounts to a routine activity of a political leader, i.e., to criticise the opposition political party. 

The same cannot be termed as defamation, he contended. 

The complaint has been filed by Kasam Venkateshwarlu without any authorisation from the complainant, Telangana BJP. 

No such authorisation or document has been filed to show that Kasam Venkateshwarlu could have represented the complainant, he submitted. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

5th TEST Updates: England 247 all out; take 23-run lead
5th TEST Updates: England 247 all out; take 23-run lead

LIVE! SC notice to states on plea seeking ban on betting apps
LIVE! SC notice to states on plea seeking ban on betting apps

What's Trump's Real Game Plan Against India?
What's Trump's Real Game Plan Against India?

By threatening to punish India with high tariff, Trump is actually planting a tantalising thought in the Indian mind that the Modi government should suitably 'incentivise' him, explains Ambassador M K Bhadrakumar.

National Film Awards: SRK, Rani win top acting awards
National Film Awards: SRK, Rani win top acting awards

Shah Rukh Khan won his first National Film Award for best actor for 'Jawan', sharing the honour with Vikrant Massey for '12th Fail'. Rani Mukerji was named best actress for 'Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway'. '12th Fail' was adjudged best...

Malegaon: Court notes discrepancies in ATS, NIA probe
Malegaon: Court notes discrepancies in ATS, NIA probe

A special court, in its acquittal order in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, has highlighted a running battle between the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and the National Investigation Agency (NIA), pointing out stark contradictions...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD