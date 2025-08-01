HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Google proposes to open up Play Store for real-money games

Fri, 01 August 2025
Share:
10:28
image
Google has proposed changes to its Play Store and advertising policies for Indias real-money gaming (RMG) sector, potentially allowing more such apps on the platform.

The move comes on the heels of tech major moving the Supreme Court against an NCLT order, which partially upheld the Competition Commission of India's (CCI's) ruling that Google had leveraged its dominance in the Android ecosystem.

The tech giant also said it was finalising an approach for an 'appropriate business model' that would take into account the commercial model used by developers in the RMG ecosystem.

The CCI has invited public comments on the proposal by August 20.

Google has proposed to replace its current pilot programme to allow the distribution of all RMGs in India. These games are required to be self-declared by developers as 'as permissible online real money games as per applicable laws/jurisprudence, on Google Play in India'.

Apps will be required to submit proof to demonstrate that their app is legally permissible and that it is in good standing with a reputable and authoritative third party body recognised in Googles policies.

Games intended for distribution on the Play Store would need to be certified by designated industry associations, which will determine whether a game qualifies as a 'permissible game of skill'.

These industry bodies may include online skill gaming associations such as the All India Gaming Federation (AIGF), the Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS), or the E-Gaming Federation (EGF).

It will also allow RMGs, that constitute games of skill, to be advertised in India subject to third party certification.

'By permitting all RMGs self-declared by developers as permissible online RMGs as per applicable laws/jurisprudence, any alleged advantage previously conferred to DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) and Rummy apps is eliminated, and the competitive field is levelled,' Google said in its proposal.

Compliant RMG apps would be enabled to be distributed on the Google Play Store within 120 days of the acceptance of the tech giants proposal.

In the digital world, RMG refers to skill-based games such as rummy, poker, or fantasy sports, among others, where players can stake money to compete for cash rewards.

If the proposal is accepted, Google may also end up earning revenue from an expanded pool of RMG apps and associated advertising.

-- Ajinkya Kawale, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! EC to release Bihar draft electoral rolls today
LIVE! EC to release Bihar draft electoral rolls today

India Unlikely To Retaliate Against US
India Unlikely To Retaliate Against US

India would neither succumb to the Americans on issues of national security, such as its defence ties with Russia, nor cede ground on its domestic interests in the agriculture and dairy sectors.

White House releases order imposing 25% tariffs on India
White House releases order imposing 25% tariffs on India

The United States announced a 25 per cent tariff on India as the White House released an expansive list of duties that Washington, DC will impose on exports from countries around the world.

Why I Want Parliament To Call Trump 'Greatest Liar'
Why I Want Parliament To Call Trump 'Greatest Liar'

'Ordinary Indians are not happy with the tone and tenor of the American president.'

Was asked to arrest Bhagwat in Malegaon case: Ex-cop
Was asked to arrest Bhagwat in Malegaon case: Ex-cop

A former police official who was part of the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) that probed the 2008 Malegaon blast case claimed on Thursday that he had been asked to apprehend RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD