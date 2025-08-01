Forex reserves rise by $2.7 bn to $698.1 bn

20:35





In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had dropped USD 1.183 billion to $695.489 billion.





For the week ended July 25, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $1.316 billion to $588.926 billion, the data showed.





Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.





The gold reserves grew by $1.206 billion to $85.704 billion during the week, the RBI said.





The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by USD 126 million to USD 18.809 billion, the apex bank said. -- PTI

