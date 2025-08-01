HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Encounter underway in J-K's Kulgam, area cordoned off

Fri, 01 August 2025
Share:
22:30
File image
File image
An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Friday, the police said. 

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the forest area in the south Kashmir district's Akhal after receiving specific intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said. 

The search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding terrorists opened fire at the forces, who retaliated, he said. 

The official said the cordon is being strengthened and additional reinforcements have been rushed to the area. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

5th TEST Updates: England 247 all out; take 23-run lead
5th TEST Updates: England 247 all out; take 23-run lead

LIVE! SC notice to states on plea seeking ban on betting apps
LIVE! SC notice to states on plea seeking ban on betting apps

What's Trump's Real Game Plan Against India?
What's Trump's Real Game Plan Against India?

By threatening to punish India with high tariff, Trump is actually planting a tantalising thought in the Indian mind that the Modi government should suitably 'incentivise' him, explains Ambassador M K Bhadrakumar.

National Film Awards: SRK, Rani win top acting awards
National Film Awards: SRK, Rani win top acting awards

Shah Rukh Khan won his first National Film Award for best actor for 'Jawan', sharing the honour with Vikrant Massey for '12th Fail'. Rani Mukerji was named best actress for 'Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway'. '12th Fail' was adjudged best...

Malegaon: Court notes discrepancies in ATS, NIA probe
Malegaon: Court notes discrepancies in ATS, NIA probe

A special court, in its acquittal order in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, has highlighted a running battle between the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and the National Investigation Agency (NIA), pointing out stark contradictions...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD