HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

ED to quiz Anil Ambani on Aug 5 in loan case

Fri, 01 August 2025
Share:
20:16
Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani
Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani
The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani for questioning on August 5 in a money laundering case linked to an alleged bank loan fraud worth crores of rupees against his group companies, official sources said on Friday. 

The federal probe agency has also notified a Look Out Circular against the 66-year-old businessman to stop him from travelling abroad, the sources said. 

He has been asked to depose at the ED headquarters in Delhi on August 5 as the case has been registered in New Delhi. 

According to the sources, the agency will record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act once he deposes. 

Some executives of Ambani's group companies have been also been summoned over the next few days. 

The summons come after the federal agency conducted searches at 35 premises of 50 companies and 25 people, including executives of his business group, last week. 

The searches, launched on July 24, went on for three days. 

The action pertains to alleged financial irregularities and collective loan "diversion" pegged at more than Rs 17,000 crore by multiple group companies of Anil Ambani, including Reliance Infrastructure (R Infra). 

The agency found, on the basis of a Sebi report, that R Infra "diverted" funds disguised as inter-corporate deposits (ICDs) to Reliance Group companies through a company named CLE. 

It is alleged that R Infra did not disclose CLE as its "related party" to avoid approvals from shareholders and audit panels. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

National Film Awards: SRK, Rani win top acting awards
National Film Awards: SRK, Rani win top acting awards

Shah Rukh Khan won his first National Film Award for best actor for 'Jawan', sharing the honour with Vikrant Massey for '12th Fail'. Rani Mukerji was named best actress for 'Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway'. '12th Fail' was adjudged best...

LIVE! ED to quiz Anil Ambani on Aug 5 in loan case
LIVE! ED to quiz Anil Ambani on Aug 5 in loan case

5th TEST Updates: Siraj, Prasidh leave England in a mess
5th TEST Updates: Siraj, Prasidh leave England in a mess

IndiGo passenger slaps co-flyer on Mumbai-Kolkata flight
IndiGo passenger slaps co-flyer on Mumbai-Kolkata flight

The perpetrator was also declared as unruly by the airline, the source added.

Govt may not discuss Bihar SIR in Parliament
Govt may not discuss Bihar SIR in Parliament

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju defends Parliament's inability to discuss the Election Commission's functioning, citing a former speaker's ruling. The Opposition's demand to discuss the Special Intensive Revision of electoral...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD