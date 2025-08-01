ED to quiz Anil Ambani on Aug 5 in loan case

20:16

Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani





The federal probe agency has also notified a Look Out Circular against the 66-year-old businessman to stop him from travelling abroad, the sources said.





He has been asked to depose at the ED headquarters in Delhi on August 5 as the case has been registered in New Delhi.





According to the sources, the agency will record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act once he deposes.





Some executives of Ambani's group companies have been also been summoned over the next few days.





The summons come after the federal agency conducted searches at 35 premises of 50 companies and 25 people, including executives of his business group, last week.





The searches, launched on July 24, went on for three days.





The action pertains to alleged financial irregularities and collective loan "diversion" pegged at more than Rs 17,000 crore by multiple group companies of Anil Ambani, including Reliance Infrastructure (R Infra).





The agency found, on the basis of a Sebi report, that R Infra "diverted" funds disguised as inter-corporate deposits (ICDs) to Reliance Group companies through a company named CLE.





It is alleged that R Infra did not disclose CLE as its "related party" to avoid approvals from shareholders and audit panels. -- PTI

