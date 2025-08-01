HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
EC publishes draft electoral rolls for Bihar

Fri, 01 August 2025
The Election Commission (EC) on Friday published the draft electoral rolls for Bihar, following the completion of the month-long Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise ahead of the upcoming assembly polls.

No compiled list was made available, but voters can check their names on the EC's website.

There were 7.93 crore registered voters in the state before the SIR began in June, according to the EC.

It is yet to be known how many voters are in the just-published draft rolls. 

The publication of the draft rolls also kicked off the process of 'claims and objections', which would continue till September 1, and during the period, voters with complaints of wrongful deletion of names can approach the authorities concerned seeking a remedy.

Assembly elections would be due in the state later this year.  -- PTI

