Days after India's denial, US repeats Pak truce claim

Fri, 01 August 2025
09:38
image
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed on Thursday (local time) that President Donald Trump has brokered several peace deals and ceasefires in several conflict zones across the world.

Saying that the peace deals, which average to one per month, Leavitt reiterated the call for the Nobel Peace Prize to be awarded to the US President.

The White House press secretary made the remarks during the press briefing.

Beginning her remarks with the Thailand-Cambodia conflict, Leavitt said, "On the peace front, President Trump helped deliver an immediate and unconditional ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia. The two countries were engaged in a deadly conflict that had displaced more than 300,000 people until President Trump stepped in to put an end to it."

The ceasefire agreement was announced by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, current chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), who mediated talks between Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and acting Thai Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai at his official residence near the capital, Kuala Lumpur, CNN reported.

She further added that the US President 'spoke directly on the phone with the acting Prime Minister of Thailand and the Prime Minister of Cambodia, to inform both the leaders that unless they brought the conflict to an end, there would be no trade discussions or agreements with the United States. Almost immediately afterwards, a peace was brokered that will save thousands of lives and allowed for trade negotiations with these countries to resume, and they have.'

Karoline Leavitt then said, "The President has now ended conflicts between Thailand and Cambodia, Israel and Iran, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, India and Pakistan, Serbia and Kosovo, and Egypt and Ethiopia. This means President Trump has brokered, on average, about one peace deal or ceasefire per month during his six months in office. It is well past time that President Trump was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize."

Trump has repeatedly claimed credit for stopping hostilities between India and Pakistan after New Delhi's effective response to Islamabad's aggression following precision strikes on terror infrastructure.

However, India refuted the claims made by the US President, reiterating its policy that India and Pakistan bilaterally address any matter related to the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while speaking in the Lok Sabha during the Operation Sindoor discussion, emphasised that no world leader told India to stop its operation.

"No leader in the world told India to stop its operation. On the night of 9th May, the Vice President of America tried to talk to me. He tried for an hour, but I was in a meeting with my army, so I could not pick up his call. Later, I called him back. The Vice President of America told me on the phone that Pakistan is going to launch a big attack. My answer was that if Pakistan has this intention, it will cost them a lot. If Pakistan attacks, we will respond by launching a big attack. This was my answer...," Modi said.  -- ANI

IMAGE: White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, DC, on July 31, 2025. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

India would neither succumb to the Americans on issues of national security, such as its defence ties with Russia, nor cede ground on its domestic interests in the agriculture and dairy sectors.

The United States announced a 25 per cent tariff on India as the White House released an expansive list of duties that Washington, DC will impose on exports from countries around the world.

'Ordinary Indians are not happy with the tone and tenor of the American president.'

A former police official who was part of the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) that probed the 2008 Malegaon blast case claimed on Thursday that he had been asked to apprehend RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

