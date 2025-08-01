HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Congress protests use of CISF personnel in well of House

Fri, 01 August 2025
Share:
13:23
image
After the sudden and unprecedented resignation of the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, we are now seeing the takeover of the chamber of the Council of States by the personnel of the CISF, tweets Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. 

In support, he has attached the letter sent by Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, to the RS deputy chairman protesting against the use of CISF personnel in the well of the House when Opposition members are "exercising their democratic right to protest". 

Kharge's letter points out that they were witness to this measure yesterday as well as today. 

"This is most objectionable and we condemn it unequivocally," Kharge says in his letter. "We expect that in future CISF personnel will not come trooping into the well of the House when members are raising important matters of public concern."

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Cong protests use of CISF personnel in well of House
LIVE! Cong protests use of CISF personnel in well of House

Vice Presidential elections on September 9
Vice Presidential elections on September 9

The election for the post of Vice President will be held on September 9, with the notification being issued on August 7 and the last date for filing nominations on August 21.

EC publishes draft electoral rolls for Bihar
EC publishes draft electoral rolls for Bihar

The Election Commission (EC) has published the draft electoral rolls for Bihar, marking a key step ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. The publication follows a month-long Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

Nuns' arrest misunderstanding, bail soon: Chandrasekhar
Nuns' arrest misunderstanding, bail soon: Chandrasekhar

BJP state chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar stated that the arrest of two nuns in Chhattisgarh was due to a 'misunderstanding' and that they will be released on bail soon. He met with Archbishop of Trichur Andrews Thazhath to brief him that the...

'Trump Wants Big Pie Of India's Economy'
'Trump Wants Big Pie Of India's Economy'

'India did not surrender. That was why he wanted to pressurise India by this 25% tariffs.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD