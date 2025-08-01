Congress protests use of CISF personnel in well of House

13:23





In support, he has attached the letter sent by Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, to the RS deputy chairman protesting against the use of CISF personnel in the well of the House when Opposition members are "exercising their democratic right to protest".





Kharge's letter points out that they were witness to this measure yesterday as well as today.





"This is most objectionable and we condemn it unequivocally," Kharge says in his letter. "We expect that in future CISF personnel will not come trooping into the well of the House when members are raising important matters of public concern."

After the sudden and unprecedented resignation of the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, we are now seeing the takeover of the chamber of the Council of States by the personnel of the CISF, tweets Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.