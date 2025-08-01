BSE Sensex top losers today

17:28





Besides, persistent selling by foreign investors added to the gloom, according to experts.





In a volatile trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 585.67 points or 0.72 percent to settle at 80,599.91.





During the day, it dropped 690.01 points or 0.84 percent to 80,495.57.





The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 203 points or 0.82 percent to 24,565.35.





US President Donald Trump unveiled sweeping new tariffs on dozens of countries, including 25 percent duties for goods from India, marking a new era of American protectionism that triggered fresh tensions and concerns over a much wider disruption in the global trade landscape.





From the Sensex firms, Sun Pharma tumbled 4.43 percent after the company reported a 20 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,279 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2025.





Tata Steel, Maruti, Tata Motors, Infosys, Bharti Airtel and Tech Mahindra were also among the laggards. -- PTI

