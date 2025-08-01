HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

BSE Sensex top losers today

Fri, 01 August 2025
Share:
17:28
image
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined sharply for the second straight session on Friday, tracking deep losses in metal, IT and telecom stocks amid trade-related concerns and widespread selling pressure in global markets. 

Besides, persistent selling by foreign investors added to the gloom, according to experts. 

In a volatile trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 585.67 points or 0.72 percent to settle at 80,599.91. 

During the day, it dropped 690.01 points or 0.84 percent to 80,495.57. 

The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 203 points or 0.82 percent to 24,565.35. 

US President Donald Trump unveiled sweeping new tariffs on dozens of countries, including 25 percent duties for goods from India, marking a new era of American protectionism that triggered fresh tensions and concerns over a much wider disruption in the global trade landscape. 

From the Sensex firms, Sun Pharma tumbled 4.43 percent after the company reported a 20 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,279 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2025. 

Tata Steel, Maruti, Tata Motors, Infosys, Bharti Airtel and Tech Mahindra were also among the laggards. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

5th TEST Updates: Crawley hits fifty; England 109/1 at lunch
5th TEST Updates: Crawley hits fifty; England 109/1 at lunch

LIVE! Court reserves order on bail Plea of Kerala nuns
LIVE! Court reserves order on bail Plea of Kerala nuns

PIX: India's batting crumbles again, Atkinson wrecks havoc
PIX: India's batting crumbles again, Atkinson wrecks havoc

Images from Day 2 of the fifth Test between England and India at The Oval, London, on Friday.

70% of India's elderly financially dependent: Report
70% of India's elderly financially dependent: Report

A new report highlights the financial dependence, health challenges, and social isolation faced by India's elderly population, calling for greater support and inclusion.

Trump ended India-Pak conflict, should get Nobel: WH
Trump ended India-Pak conflict, should get Nobel: WH

A White House official claims Donald Trump ended several conflicts, including the one between India and Pakistan, and deserves the Nobel Peace Prize. This claim is disputed by India.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD