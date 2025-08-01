Bangladeshi model used fake Indian documents to purchase properties

23:52





Pal was arrested earlier this week, with fake Indian documents like Aadhaar card, ration card.





The police are verifying the details of the property transaction, the officer said. Initial probe revealed that Pal allegedly used fake documents and entered into a "digital marriage" with the man, hailing from Andhra Pradesh.





She arrived in Kolkata in 2023 from Barisal, Bangladesh, using her Bangladeshi passport.





"She brought along her friend and alleged partner, Ashraf, a resident of Andhra Pradesh, who works in the merchant navy.





"The duo rented an apartment in Park Street and later moved to Golf Green, where they began living together. Shanta reportedly kept Ashraf's passport in her possession.





With the help of a local agent she allegedly forged multiple Indian identity documents, including ration card, Aadhaar card, voter ID, and PAN card," the officer said. -- PTI

