What Pahalgam victim's family told Rahul Gandhi

17:05





Shubham's wife says, "We have only one demand, and we have told this to Rahul Gandhi as well that Shubham should be given the status of 'shaheed'... Rahul Gandhi said that he will take this issue further and will write a letter to the PM for the same."





Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi met the family of Shubham Dwivedi - a resident of Kanpur today.

Sanjay Dwivedi, father of Shubham Dwivedi who was killed by terrorists in Pahalgam, says, "I demand that Shubham should be given the status of 'shaheed'. Rahul Gandhi said that he had written a letter to the PM for a special session in parliament. Priyanka Gandhi talked to me and said that my demands are right. She said - I'll put pressure on the government and talk to them at my level for giving the status of 'shaheed' to Shubham."