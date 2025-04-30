HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      

Two Kashmiri shawl vendors attacked in U'khand

Wed, 30 April 2025
Share:
00:19
File image
File image
A video went viral on the social media here on Tuesday in which two Kashmiri shawl vendors in Mussoorie can be seen being slapped by a group of local men and forced to shut their shop. 

In the video, they were seen being abused and slapped repeatedly by a group of three persons led by a bearded man and were asked to wind up and pack off. 

They were slapped a few times more after one of them produced an Aadhar card establishing his identity as an inhabitant of Jammu and Kashmir. 

The three men who slapped the shawl vendors have been arrested, DGP Deepam Seth said. 

Jammu and Kashmir Students Association national convenor Nasir Khuehami said, "We received deeply disturbing and chilling reports from Mussoorie, Uttarakhand, where two Kashmiri shawl sellers were brutally assaulted by members of the Bajrang Dal. "Also, around 16 other Kashmiri traders, mostly from the Kupwara district, have been threatened, harassed, and forcibly evicted from their rented accommodations," he said. Many of them have been doing business and selling shawls in Mussoorie for years, contributing to the local economy and living peacefully within the community, he said.

TOP STORIES

Armed forces free to decide on mode, targets to act: Modi
Armed forces free to decide on mode, targets to act: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting with top defence officials, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and the chiefs of three services, amid India weighing its countermeasures following...

LIVE! Dietitian booked for her 'anti-India' remark in Mangaluru
LIVE! Dietitian booked for her 'anti-India' remark in Mangaluru

About 2K illegal houses to be razed in Ahmedabad
About 2K illegal houses to be razed in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad civic authorities launched a massive demolition drive on Tuesday, razing over 2,000 illegally constructed houses and properties in the Chandola Lake area. The operation, which involved around 50 teams equipped with earthmovers...

'Zipline operator said Allah hu Akbar and firing started'
'Zipline operator said Allah hu Akbar and firing started'

The 53-second video, shot using a selfie stick, showed people running for their lives, with one of them falling, apparently after being gunned down by a terrorist.

Light A Candle For Pahalgam Martyrs
Light A Candle For Pahalgam Martyrs

Light a candle to their memory, to show their families and the world that we care.To show that we will not forget, nor will we forgive.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD