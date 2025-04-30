HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Tariff talks with India going great: Trump

Wed, 30 April 2025
09:15
United States President Donald Trump has said that tariff negotiations with India are "coming along great," and he thinks the two countries will strike a trade deal.
 
Trump made these remarks on Tuesday while speaking to reporters outside the White House.

"I think we'll have a deal with India," Trump said during brief remarks to reporters outside the White House.

"The prime minister, as you know, was here three weeks ago, and they want to make a deal," he was quoted as saying by CNBC news.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the White House in late February.
Trump's comments came a day after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the US was "very close on India."

US President Trump announced sweeping reciprocal tariffs on a number of countries, including India and China, on April 2. However, on April 9, he announced a 90-day suspension of these tariffs until July 9 this year, except for those on China and Hong Kong, as about 75 countries approached America for trade deals.

However, the 10 per cent baseline tariff imposed on the countries on April 2 remains in effect, besides the 25 per cent duties on steel, aluminium, and auto components. -- PTI  

