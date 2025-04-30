HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Security at key tourists spots near Jammu reviewed

Wed, 30 April 2025
Share:
13:13
Vaishnodevi Shriine
Vaishnodevi Shriine
A week after the Pahalgam terror attack, a senior police officer visited renowned tourist destinations near Jammu and conducted a comprehensive review of the security situation, an official said on Wednesday. 

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban range, Shridhar Patil visited Patnitop and adjoining Nathatop and Sanasar located on the old alignment of Jammu-Srinagar national highway between Udhampur and Ramban districts which are visited by large number of holiday-makers round-the-year. 

Accompanied by Senior Superintendent of Police, Ramban, Kulbir Singh and other police and civil officers including representatives of Patnitop Development Authority and officers of Tourism department, the DIG reviewed the security measures taken for the safety of the visitors, a police spokesperson said. 

After undertaking a detailed evaluation of the security measures in place at key tourist spots, Patil also held an interactive meeting with representatives of various hotel associations, trekking associations, and local residents including former sarpanches, he said. 

The spokesperson said the participants were briefed about the security arrangements made for the safety of the public and to maintain law and order. Additional measures needed to be taken were also discussed besides improving synergy amongst the stakeholders, he said. 

The DIG emphasized the importance of ensuring the safety and comfort of visitors. The officials also discussed strategies to enhance coordination between the police and civil administration, improve surveillance, and maintain law and order for the ensuing peak season, the spokesperson said. He said the visit reflects the administration's commitment to promoting Patnitop, Nathatop and Sanasar as secure destinations for tourists from across the country. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pak's deadly trail of terror: India, B'desh, UK, US...
LIVE! Pak's deadly trail of terror: India, B'desh, UK, US...

Pahalgam attack: National Security Advisory Board revamped
Pahalgam attack: National Security Advisory Board revamped

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) in India, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has reviewed the overall security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. The meeting comes in the wake of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam and follows...

'India wants goli ka jawab goli se'
'India wants goli ka jawab goli se'

'If Pakistan has fired one bullet at us then we have to respond by firing 10 bullets at them. It is our right to do so.'

Maha man claims terrorist spoke to him day before attack
Maha man claims terrorist spoke to him day before attack

A young man from Jalna city in Maharashtra, who recently returned from Kashmir, has claimed that one of the suspected attackers in the Pahalgam terror case spoke to him a day before the carnage.

Case against AAP's Sisodia, Jain in Rs 2,000 cr scam
Case against AAP's Sisodia, Jain in Rs 2,000 cr scam

The project was allegedly awarded to contractors linked with AAP.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD