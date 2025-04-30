HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Rupee jumps 42 paise against US dollar

Wed, 30 April 2025
Share:
22:08
image
The rupee surged 42 paise to 84.54 against the US dollar on Wednesday as optimism around the US-India trade deal and unabated foreign fund inflows boosted investor sentiments.

Besides, weakness in the greenback against major crosses overseas and lower levels of global crude prices supported the domestic unit, forex dealers said. 

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 85.15 and moved between the intra-day high of 84.47 and the low of 85.15 against the greenback.

The unit ended the session at 84.54, registering a gain of 42 paise over its previous closing level.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! US steps in to defuse India-Pak tensions
LIVE! US steps in to defuse India-Pak tensions

IPL Updates 2025: Jansen ends Curran's stay
IPL Updates 2025: Jansen ends Curran's stay

India cautions Pak over LoC firing in DGMO-level talk
India cautions Pak over LoC firing in DGMO-level talk

The directors general of military operations of India and Pakistan spoke on hotline amid Pakistan's unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. The Pakistani side was cautioned over unprovoked firings by the...

Chances of conflict with India increasing: Pak MoD
Chances of conflict with India increasing: Pak MoD

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Wednesday said that the chances of conflict with India were increasing with the passage of time despite efforts by different countries to defuse the tensions between the two neighbours.

Centre decides to conduct caste-based census
Centre decides to conduct caste-based census

The Indian government has decided to include caste enumeration in the upcoming census, a move announced by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The decision comes after several states conducted their own caste surveys, with the government...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD