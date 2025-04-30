HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
PM-helmed Cabinet Committee on Security meets again

Wed, 30 April 2025
11:53
The first CCS meet
The first CCS meet
In the wake of the deadly Pahalgam terrorist attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again convened a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) which will be followed by the meetings of Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA), the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) and a full Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

The CCS, which has convened for the second time following the Pahalgam attacks, will discuss security preparedness in the wake of the Pahalgam incident.

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) last met on April 23 and was briefed in detail on the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were killed.

The CCS condemned the attack in the strongest terms and expressed its deepest condolences to the families of the victims and hoped for the early recovery of the injured.

In the briefing to the CCS, the cross-border linkages of the terrorist attack were brought out. It was noted that this attack came in the wake of the successful holding of elections in the Union Territory and its steady progress towards economic growth and development.

The government then announced a series of measures, including holding the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance, in a strong message to Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi chaired a meeting attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Anil Chauhan, and the three service chiefs.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval was also present at the meeting. Government sources said the Prime Minister affirmed that it is India's national resolve to deal a crushing blow to terrorism. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Guess who's playing cricket with Pakistan on Pak soil?
LIVE! Guess who's playing cricket with Pakistan on Pak soil?

Maha man claims terrorist spoke to him day before attack
Maha man claims terrorist spoke to him day before attack

A young man from Jalna city in Maharashtra, who recently returned from Kashmir, has claimed that one of the suspected attackers in the Pahalgam terror case spoke to him a day before the carnage.

'He said, 'I'm Hindu'. They shot him'
'He said, 'I'm Hindu'. They shot him'

Pahalgam Terrorist Attack: Dombivli families shattered in grief and grit. Demand dignity, justice and answers to unanswered questions.

Terrorist has no religion, but...: RSS message to Muslims
Terrorist has no religion, but...: RSS message to Muslims

'A terrorist has no religion -- they are nothing but the face of evil. When you offer namaz for a terrorist, attend their funeral, or give them a grave, you affirm that they belong to a religion. That must stop'

US, UK call for calm amid heightened India-Pak tensions
US, UK call for calm amid heightened India-Pak tensions

Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, the US has called on both countries "not to escalate" the conflict. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is expected to speak with the foreign ministers of Pakistan and India as early as today...

