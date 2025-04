Panic in Pak over 'impending' Indian military action

14:27

The CCS meeting





Sources in the country's military establishment said on Wednesday that Pakistani Navy vessels, including its frigates and submarines, have already positioned themselves in their respective harbours in the sea to be able to tackle any possible Indian movement.





Meanwhile, the Pakistan Air Force has reduced flying operations by over 50 per cent, and only essential operations are being conducted to avoid confusion in the airspace, sources said.





Earlier, faced with mounting global pressure, a jittery Pakistan leadership resorted to accusations against India following the deadly Pahalgam incident that killed 26 people.





The Federal Minister for Information & Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar, had issued a statement claiming that Pakistan has "credible intelligence" suggesting India plans to launch military action against the nation within the next 24-36 hours.





In a post on X, Tarar wrote, "Pakistan has credible intelligence that India intends to carry out military action against Pakistan in the next 24-36 hours on the pretext of baseless and concocted allegations of involvement in the Pahalgam incident."





The post added, "Indian self-assumed hubris role of Judge, Jury and Executioner in the region is reckless and vehemently rejected. Pakistan has been the victim of terrorism itself and truly understands the pain of this scourge. We have always condemned it in all its forms and manifestations anywhere in the world. Being a responsible state, Pakistan offered a credible, transparent, and independent investigation by a neutral commission of experts, which was heartily welcomed." -- PTI

Amid the ongoing stand-off between India and Pakistan over the Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir, the Pakistani military, it seems, has started preparing for Indian military action.