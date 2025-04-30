Pak stock exchange slumps amid escalating tensions with India

12:04





Shares at the PSX fell over 2,000 points in intraday trade amid uncertainty over speculation that India might launch military strikes against Pakistan. On Tuesday evening, Information Minister Ataullah Tarar added to the uncertainty by claiming that Pakistan had credible intelligence that India intends to carry out military action against it in the next 24-36 hours.





Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a meeting with the top defence brass gave them "complete operational freedom" to decide on the mode, targets and timing of India's response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Trading in the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) remained in the negative on Wednesday owing to the escalating tensions with India following the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that killed 26 people.