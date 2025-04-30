HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Pak stock exchange slumps amid escalating tensions with India

Wed, 30 April 2025
12:04
Trading in the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) remained in the negative on Wednesday owing to the escalating tensions with India following the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that killed 26 people. 

Shares at the PSX fell over 2,000 points in intraday trade amid uncertainty over speculation that India might launch military strikes against Pakistan. On Tuesday evening, Information Minister Ataullah Tarar added to the uncertainty by claiming that Pakistan had credible intelligence that India intends to carry out military action against it in the next 24-36 hours. 

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a meeting with the top defence brass gave them "complete operational freedom" to decide on the mode, targets and timing of India's response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Guess who's playing cricket with Pakistan on Pak soil?

Maha man claims terrorist spoke to him day before attack

A young man from Jalna city in Maharashtra, who recently returned from Kashmir, has claimed that one of the suspected attackers in the Pahalgam terror case spoke to him a day before the carnage.

'He said, 'I'm Hindu'. They shot him'

Pahalgam Terrorist Attack: Dombivli families shattered in grief and grit. Demand dignity, justice and answers to unanswered questions.

Terrorist has no religion, but...: RSS message to Muslims

'A terrorist has no religion -- they are nothing but the face of evil. When you offer namaz for a terrorist, attend their funeral, or give them a grave, you affirm that they belong to a religion. That must stop'

US, UK call for calm amid heightened India-Pak tensions

Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, the US has called on both countries "not to escalate" the conflict. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is expected to speak with the foreign ministers of Pakistan and India as early as today...

