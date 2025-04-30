Pak opens firing along LoC, IB in 4 J-K districts

08:55

Pakistani troops engaged in unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB) in multiple sectors across four border districts of Jammu and Kashmir, prompting Indian forces to 'respond effectively', officials said on Wednesday.

The firing, which began with small arms, was reported from the Pargwal sector along the IB in Jammu district, and the Sunderbani and Naushera sectors in Rajouri district.





This marked the sixth consecutive night of ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the LoC, amidst heightened tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad following a recent terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22.

"On the night of April 29-30, Pakistan Army posts initiated unprovoked small-arms fire across the Line of Control opposite the Naushera, Sunderbani, and Akhnoor sectors in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir," a defence spokesperson in Jammu said.





The Indian Army troops responded swiftly and proportionately, the spokesperson added.





Similar incidents of unprovoked small-arms fire were also reported from Pakistani posts across the LoC in Baramulla and Kupwara districts in the Kashmir Valley, and across the IB in the Pargwal sector.





Initially, the firing began in Kupwara and Baramulla districts and then spread to the Poonch and Akhnoor sectors. It further escalated to the Sunderbani and Naushera sectors in Rajouri district, followed by firing along the IB in Jammu's Pargwal sector. -- PTI