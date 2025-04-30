Pahalgam remark: HC to hear plea against Robert Vadra

22:34

The Allahabad high court will on Friday hear a petition filed against Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's husband, Robert Vadra, over his remarks on the Pahalgam terror attack.





The petition against Vadra has been filed by the Hindu Front for Justice and others before the Lucknow bench of the high court.





It was listed for hearing before a bench of Justices Rajan Roy and Om Prakash Shukla on Wednesday but it could not be heard.





The plea has demanded that the Centre be directed to form a special investigation team (SIT) to probe Vadra's remarks.





It has also been demanded that action should be ordered against the businessman under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).





Twenty-six people, mostly tourists, were killed and several injured when terrorists opened fire at a meadow near the popular tourist town of Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on April 22.





Vadra, the son-in-law of Congress Parliamentary Party chief Sonia Gandhi and brother-in-law of party MP Rahul Gandhi, triggered a row by suggesting that non-Muslims were targeted in Pahalgam as terrorists feel that Muslims are being 'mistreated' in the country. -- PTI

