Mumbai court issues non-bailable warrant against Mehul Choksi

Wed, 30 April 2025
11:26
A court in Mumbai has issued a non-bailable warrant against diamantaire Mehul Choksi in the Canara Bank-led consortium loan fraud case involving about Rs 55 crore. Choksi, a prime accused in the multi-million dollar Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud, was arrested in Belgium on April 12 following an extradition request by Indian probe agencies. 

The non-bailable warrant against him was issued recently by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Esplanade Court) R B Thakur. The matter has been adjourned to June 2 for a report on the warrant. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Guess who's playing cricket with Pakistan on Pak soil?
LIVE! Guess who's playing cricket with Pakistan on Pak soil?

Maha man claims terrorist spoke to him day before attack
Maha man claims terrorist spoke to him day before attack

A young man from Jalna city in Maharashtra, who recently returned from Kashmir, has claimed that one of the suspected attackers in the Pahalgam terror case spoke to him a day before the carnage.

'He said, 'I'm Hindu'. They shot him'
'He said, 'I'm Hindu'. They shot him'

Pahalgam Terrorist Attack: Dombivli families shattered in grief and grit. Demand dignity, justice and answers to unanswered questions.

Terrorist has no religion, but...: RSS message to Muslims
Terrorist has no religion, but...: RSS message to Muslims

'A terrorist has no religion -- they are nothing but the face of evil. When you offer namaz for a terrorist, attend their funeral, or give them a grave, you affirm that they belong to a religion. That must stop'

US, UK call for calm amid heightened India-Pak tensions
US, UK call for calm amid heightened India-Pak tensions

Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, the US has called on both countries "not to escalate" the conflict. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is expected to speak with the foreign ministers of Pakistan and India as early as today...

