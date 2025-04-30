Mumbai court issues non-bailable warrant against Mehul Choksi

11:26





The non-bailable warrant against him was issued recently by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Esplanade Court) R B Thakur. The matter has been adjourned to June 2 for a report on the warrant. -- PTI

A court in Mumbai has issued a non-bailable warrant against diamantaire Mehul Choksi in the Canara Bank-led consortium loan fraud case involving about Rs 55 crore. Choksi, a prime accused in the multi-million dollar Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud, was arrested in Belgium on April 12 following an extradition request by Indian probe agencies.