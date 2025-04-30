HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Massive fire at Delhi's popular Dilli Haat market

Wed, 30 April 2025
22:51
A massive fire broke out at the Dilli Haat, a popular market, at INA in South Delhi on Wednesday night, an official of the Delhi Fire Service said.

Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra said that the fire has been brought under control and that there was no immediate report of any casualties in the incident.

An official in the Delhi Fire Services said, "We received a call regarding fire at Dilli Haat Market INA at 8.55 pm and have deployed 13 fire engines at the spot. Further operation is underway."

Several stalls were gutted in the fire. Smoke was seen billowing from the stalls and flames leapt towards the sky as the blaze swept the popular art and craft mart.

A senior police officer said that a police team immediately rushed to the spot and started further investigation.

Meanwhile, Minister of Art, Culture and Language of Delhi Kapil Mishra in a post on X said, 'The fire at Delhi Haat has been brought under control. There are no reports of any casualties in the fire.'

'Fire department and administration are present at the spot. I am going to Delhi Haat,' he said.   -- PTI

