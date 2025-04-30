Kharge, Sidda disapprove Cong party's controversial 'Gayab' post

21:03

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday disapproved of his party's social media pictorial 'X' post titled 'Gayab' to portray Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a leader missing in action during a crisis.





Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah too expressed a similar view.





The Congress had put up a social media post with a headless figurine.





The image posted on 'X' without naming Modi showed an old photo of him with his body missing, and his clothes forming the outline.





The image carried the message 'Gayab' (missing) on top with a caption in Hindi that read 'jimmedari ke samay -- Gayab' (missing at the time of taking responsibility).





When asked by reporters in Bengaluru whether the Congress had to face embarrassment because of its 'Gayab' social media post against the prime minister, Kharge said, "I have not seen it, what can I say."





"But, any person, whoever it is, whether prime minister or any person or leader, no attempt should be made to cause any damage to their dignity or image. Whoever does it, whether they (BJP) do it or our people (Congress), it is not right," he said.





Asked about controversial statements being made by party leaders in the wake of the current situation in the country and his instructions to them, Kharge said, "We have already given (instructions). You are aware of it."





Meanwhile, speaking to reporters in Bagalkote, Siddaramaiah said one should know the limitations attached to freedom of expression.





"I don't know who does it on social media. It should never be done either of Narendra Modi or any other person. Just because we have freedom of expression and personal liberty, we cannot do whatever we want. We should not defame others," the CM said.





After the post was removed, BJP's social media head Amit Malviya said on 'X', 'Deleting the post won't erase the truth. Your 'Sar Tan Se Juda' mindset stands exposed.'





'You are unapologetic Islamists who wouldn't hesitate to target even Prime Minister Modi if it meant clawing back to power. But you never will. The Rahul Gandhi generation is destined for political irrelevance, while India moves forward without you, and far beyond your reach,' Malviya said.





On the union government's measures post Pahalgam terror strike that killed 26 people, Siddaramaiah said, 'If the war is inevitable, then let the Centre go for it. I don't object to it, but terrorism should be completely wiped out. That's what the Centre should do.'





Clarifying his previous statement that war should not happen, he said that all that he meant was that the Centre should also ensure the security of people.





"I never said no to war. In 1971, Indira Gandhi waged a war and defeated Pakistan. More than 90,000 soldiers surrendered," he explained. -- PTI