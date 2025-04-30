India thwarted cyberattack from Pak-based group

11:18





"Indian cybersecurity detected the intrusions in real time and traced their origin to Pakistan."





The officials said after the 'Pakistan-based cyber actors' failed to hack into critical Indian networks, the group 'redirected its efforts towards publicly accessible welfare and educational websites' of the armed forces.





Intelligence assessments done in India 'confirmed four related incidents', the officials said.India and Pakistan continued to exchange fire across the Line of Control (LoC) for the fifth consecutive day. In a statement, the army said on Tuesday, that during the intervening night of April 28-29, the "Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked small-arms firing across the LoC, in areas opposite Kupwara and Baramulla districts, as well as the Akhnoor sector."





The "Indian Army responded in a measured and effective manner to the provocation", it added.





Satarupa Bhattacharjya/Business Standard

