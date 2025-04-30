Guess who's playing cricket with Pakistan on Pak soil?

12:44





With the ICC Men's T20 World Cup set to be held next year in India and Sri Lanka, both boards mutually agreed to replace the ODIs with two additional T20Is."The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has today confirmed that Bangladesh will tour Pakistan in May for a five-match T20I series. The series, which is part of the Future Tour Programme (FTP), originally consisted of three ODIS and three T20IS," PCB said in a statement on Wednesday.





"However, with the ICC Men's T20 World Cup scheduled for next year, both the boards have mutually agreed to replace the ODIs with two additional T20Is," the statement added.





The five T20Is will be played in Faisalabad and Lahore from May 25 to June 3. The Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad will welcome back international cricket after a 17-year hiatus.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced that Pakistan will host Bangladesh for a five-match T20I series in May. The series is a part of the Future Tour Programme (FTP) and was initially slated for three ODIs and as many T20Is.