HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Govt debunks claims of army commander removal after Pahalgam attack

Wed, 30 April 2025
Share:
16:12
image
The government's Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Wednesday debunked claims made in posts by "several pro-Pakistan social media accounts" that Indian Army's Northern Commander Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar has been 'removed' from his post after the Pahalgam attack, and said the general officer is attaining superannuation on April 30. 

"The claims being made in these posts are fake," PIB Fact Check said in a post on X and also shared a collage of 'reports' shared by several such accounts, with the false claim. There have been several misleading posts on social media amid heightened tension between New Delhi and Islamabad following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

On April 22, terrorists shot dead 26 people, mostly tourists, at a meadow in Baisaran of south Kashmir's Pahalgam. 

Lt Gen Kumar had assumed charge as the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of the Udhampur-based Northern Command of the Indian Army in February 2024. 

"Several pro-Pakistan social media accounts falsely claim that Northern Commander Lt Gen Suchindra Kumar has been removed from his post after the Pahalgam incident #PIBFactCheck The claims being made in these posts are #fake," it wrote on the microblogging platform. Lt Gen Kumar is attaining superannuation on April 30. And Lt Gen Pratik Sharma will be appointed as the new Northern Army Commander, it said. Lt Gen Kumar had earlier served as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Centre decides to conduct caste-based census
Centre decides to conduct caste-based census

The Indian government has decided to include caste enumeration in the upcoming census, a move announced by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The decision comes after several states conducted their own caste surveys, with the government...

LIVE! What Pahalgam victim's family told Rahul Gandhi
LIVE! What Pahalgam victim's family told Rahul Gandhi

Pahalgam attack: National Security Advisory Board revamped
Pahalgam attack: National Security Advisory Board revamped

The NSAB is an advisory body that provides inputs to the National Security Council Secretariat.

Modi chairs CCS meeting day after giving army 'full freedom'
Modi chairs CCS meeting day after giving army 'full freedom'

The CCS meet was held at the prime minister's Lok Kalyan Marg residence, a day after he held a meeting with the top military brass and accorded operational freedom to the armed forces on the "mode, targets and timing" of India's response...

Aligarh boy forced to urinate on Pak flag, 3 booked
Aligarh boy forced to urinate on Pak flag, 3 booked

A video showing a mob surrounding a schoolboy and forcing him to urinate on a Pakistani flag in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, has prompted police to launch a probe and book three people. The incident has been condemned by the Samajwadi Party,...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD