Gold prices decline by Rs 900 to Rs 98,550/10 g

The precious metal of 99.9 per cent purity had closed at Rs 99,450 per 10 grams on Tuesday. Gold of 99.5 per cent purity declined Rs 900 to Rs 98,100 per 10 grams from the previous close of Rs 99,000 per 10 grams. However, increased buying by consumers on Akshaya Tritiya, which is considered an auspicious day for buying gold, jewellery and other valuables, capped the decline in gold prices. -- PTI

Gold prices declined by Rs 900 to Rs 98,550 per 10 grams in the national capital on Wednesday amid a weak trend in international markets, according to the All India Sarafa Association.