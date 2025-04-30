HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Fadnavis, YouTube CEO hold talks in Mumbai

Wed, 30 April 2025
00:32
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and YouTube CEO Neal Mohan/Courtesy X
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and YouTube CEO Neal Mohan held a meeting here on Tuesday, during which they discussed a range of topics, including creative economy in Mumbai and the upcoming WAVES Summit. 

They also held talks on the expansion of YouTube, a popular online video sharing platform, and its uses in education and other areas. Fadnavis said, Indian Institute of Creative Technology (IICT) is being established in Mumbai and YouTube's participation is very important in it. 

The social media giant should work with the state government on IICT, he said. 

"There will be a positive effect if there is assistance from YouTube in the education sector with regards to technical assistance," he said. 

Fadnavis said YouTube can do good work in remote areas in the field of education. 

"Students will absorb knowledge if educational material is put on YouTube using creative means. This can bring in fundamental changes in the area of education," he said. -- PTI

