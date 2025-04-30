Fadnavis, YouTube CEO hold talks in Mumbai

00:32

They also held talks on the expansion of YouTube, a popular online video sharing platform, and its uses in education and other areas. Fadnavis said, Indian Institute of Creative Technology (IICT) is being established in Mumbai and YouTube's participation is very important in it.





The social media giant should work with the state government on IICT, he said.





"There will be a positive effect if there is assistance from YouTube in the education sector with regards to technical assistance," he said.





Fadnavis said YouTube can do good work in remote areas in the field of education.





"Students will absorb knowledge if educational material is put on YouTube using creative means. This can bring in fundamental changes in the area of education," he said. -- PTI

