Follow Rediff on:      
DG Military Ops of India, Pakistan talk on hotline

Wed, 30 April 2025
17:11
File pic
Director Generals of Military Operations of India and Pakistan talked over hotline yesterday to discuss the unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan. India warned Pakistan against the unprovoked violations by Pakistan Army along the Line of Control, defence sources tell ANI.

Pakistani troops engaged in unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB) in multiple sectors across four border districts of Jammu and Kashmir, prompting Indian forces to 'respond effectively', officials said on Wednesday. 

The firing, which began with small arms, was reported from the Pargwal sector along the IB in Jammu district, and the Sunderbani and Naushera sectors in Rajouri district.

