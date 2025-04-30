Congress deletes 'Gayab' post targeting Modi

10:04

The post delete by the Congress





The move came after the BJP slammed Congress for the post, accusing it of echoing Pakistan's narrative in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.





The post had shown an image of a kurta-pyjama and black sandals with the word "GAYAB" and the caption "Jimmedariyo ke samay-Gayab" (Missing during the time of responsibility).





This drew strong criticism from the BJP and its allies. BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said that the Congress deleted its "Sar Tan Se Juda" imagery tweet due to pressure from the people of India.





"Under Pressure from people of India the Congress party deletes it's 'Sar Tan Se Juda' imagery tweet! This will not hide the Anti National Pro Pakistan Charactersitic of Congress!" he said in a post on X.





BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia had also sharply criticised the Congress, accusing it of sending the wrong message to Pakistan. "They are giving signals to Pakistan that in this terrorist attack, the Congress party stands with Pakistan and not with their own nation... This is not an innocent post by the Congress party. It is a sinister, poisonous design trying to weaken the integrity of our nation and target the Prime Minister of the country," Bhatia said.





He also said, "There is a national political party that stays among us, but if we call them Lashkar-e-Pakistan Congress, it won't be wrong. The Congress's social media handle has tweeted an image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A strong message has been given to Pakistan that in India, the supporters of Mir Jafar are present here... 'Sar tan se juda' has become the ideology of Lashkar-e-Pakistan Congress today."





Union Minister Giriraj Singh defended the Prime Minister, saying he is one of the most active leaders the country has seen. "Hardly any Prime Minister of the country has been in as much active contact as this PM. The people of the North East were cut off, but the Prime Minister visited the North East many times and kept in touch with the people there. PM Mod has been actively interacting with the youth, farmers, and labourers of the country, as no other prime minister has been to date," Singh said. -- ANI

