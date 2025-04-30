HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Above-normal temperatures predicted in most parts of India in May

Wed, 30 April 2025
20:49
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said most parts of India are likely to see above-normal temperatures in May but occasional thunderstorms may keep the heat from reaching the severe levels of last year. 

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said the number of heatwave days is expected to be higher than normal -- by one to four days -- in most parts of Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal.

Some areas of Gujarat, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, adjoining Telangana and north Karnataka are also expected to see above-normal heatwave days.

Normally, different parts of the country, except the southwest Peninsular India, experience one to three days of heatwave in May.

Mohapatra said most parts of the country are likely to receive normal to above-normal rainfall, except for some areas in northwest, central and northeast India.

Rainfall over north India is expected to be above normal, more than 109 per cent of the long-period average of 64.1 mm.

He said frequent and intense thunderstorms in May will likely prevent temperatures from rising to the levels seen in May 2024.

The country recorded 72 heatwave days in April, the IMD DG added.

Above-normal heatwave days were reported in Rajasthan and Gujarat (6 to 11 days), and in east Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha (4 to 6 days), compared to the usual two to three days.

In east-central India, Maharashtra, and adjoining parts of northern Peninsular India, one to three days of heat were recorded, slightly below the normal two to three days.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! US steps in to defuse India-Pak tensions
LIVE! US steps in to defuse India-Pak tensions

IPL Updates 2025: Jansen ends Curran's stay
IPL Updates 2025: Jansen ends Curran's stay

India cautions Pak over LoC firing in DGMO-level talk
India cautions Pak over LoC firing in DGMO-level talk

The directors general of military operations of India and Pakistan spoke on hotline amid Pakistan's unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. The Pakistani side was cautioned over unprovoked firings by the...

Chances of conflict with India increasing: Pak MoD
Chances of conflict with India increasing: Pak MoD

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Wednesday said that the chances of conflict with India were increasing with the passage of time despite efforts by different countries to defuse the tensions between the two neighbours.

Centre decides to conduct caste-based census
Centre decides to conduct caste-based census

The Indian government has decided to include caste enumeration in the upcoming census, a move announced by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The decision comes after several states conducted their own caste surveys, with the government...

