7 killed in temple wall collapse in Andhra Pradesh

Wed, 30 April 2025
08:52
Seven people were killed and several others injured when a rain-soaked wall collapsed at the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Simhachalam, here, in the early hours of Wednesday, the government said.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep sorrow and said he had spoken to the Collector and SP. The injured persons were receiving treatment, he said. 

"Deeply saddened by the death of seven devotees at Simhachalam.... my condolences to the families. I'm closely monitoring the situation and have ordered continuous review and support for victims," said Naidu in a post on 'X'.

Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy also condoled the deaths.

State Home Minister V Anitha said preliminary reports indicated that the wall collapse at the temple was triggered by soil loosening due to heavy rains in the area.

The wall collapsed on the Rs 300 ticket queue line near the shopping complex on the ghat road from Simhagiri Bus Stand. Heavy overnight rains and strong winds are suspected to have loosened the soil, causing the structure to fall, Anitha told reporters.
     
Anitha, present at the temple during the incident, visited the site immediately. 

"We were all drenched in rain. As I came out of the temple, I was informed about the incident. The injured were rushed to hospital," she said, emphasizing that there was no negligence in the rescue response.

An official from the temple said that the cause appears to be structural failure triggered by rains, but a detailed probe is underway. -- PTI

