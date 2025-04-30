3 held for forcing school boy to pee on Pak flag

15:45





The Aligarh district unit of the Samajwadi Party condemned the incident, which it saw as an attempt at inciting communal discord in the wake of last week's Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.





In a police complaint, the 15-year-old student's family said he was returning home from the Government Inter College with friends on Monday afternoon when he noticed the flag lying on the ground. Moments later, a mob accosted the boy, demanded to know his name, started abusing him and coerced him to urinate on the flag, it stated. An FIR was registered late on Monday night at the Banna Devi police station and three accused, including one unnamed, were booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.





A senior police officer said the matter was under investigation and asserted that strict action would be taken against those found guilty. Reacting to the incident, Samajwadi Party district general secretary Manoj Yadav alleged that certain elements were trying to incite communal discord in the wake of the Pahalgam tragedy.





"It is a deeply disturbing video but the incident is not an isolated one. We have received reports of similar incidents of harassment from other parts of the city. The administration must act decisively to prevent any attempts to disrupt peace," he said.





-- PTI

