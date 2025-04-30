HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
3 held for forcing school boy to pee on Pak flag

Wed, 30 April 2025
15:45
A video circulating on social media purportedly showing a mob surrounding a schoolboy and coercing him into urinating on a Pakistani flag lying on a road here has prompted police to launch a probe and book three people. 

The Aligarh district unit of the Samajwadi Party condemned the incident, which it saw as an attempt at inciting communal discord in the wake of last week's Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed. 

In a police complaint, the 15-year-old student's family said he was returning home from the Government Inter College with friends on Monday afternoon when he noticed the flag lying on the ground. Moments later, a mob accosted the boy, demanded to know his name, started abusing him and coerced him to urinate on the flag, it stated. An FIR was registered late on Monday night at the Banna Devi police station and three accused, including one unnamed, were booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. 

A senior police officer said the matter was under investigation and asserted that strict action would be taken against those found guilty. Reacting to the incident, Samajwadi Party district general secretary Manoj Yadav alleged that certain elements were trying to incite communal discord in the wake of the Pahalgam tragedy. 

"It is a deeply disturbing video but the incident is not an isolated one. We have received reports of similar incidents of harassment from other parts of the city. The administration must act decisively to prevent any attempts to disrupt peace," he said. 

-- PTI

TOP STORIES

Pahalgam attack: National Security Advisory Board revamped
Pahalgam attack: National Security Advisory Board revamped

The NSAB is an advisory body that provides inputs to the National Security Council Secretariat.

Modi chairs CCS meeting day after giving army 'full freedom'
Modi chairs CCS meeting day after giving army 'full freedom'

The CCS meet was held at the prime minister's Lok Kalyan Marg residence, a day after he held a meeting with the top military brass and accorded operational freedom to the armed forces on the "mode, targets and timing" of India's response...

Kashmiri shawl sellers assaulted in Mussoorie
Kashmiri shawl sellers assaulted in Mussoorie

Three men have been arrested in Mussoorie after a video went viral showing them assaulting two Kashmiri shawl vendors. The incident sparked outrage and led to the return of 16 Kashmiri shawl vendors to the Kashmir valley.

Pope Trump? 'That would be my number 1 choice, says US Prez
Pope Trump? 'That would be my number 1 choice, says US Prez

There has never been a pope from the US.

