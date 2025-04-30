HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
13 Of India's Very First Hotels

Wed, 30 April 2025
Which were India's earliest 'modern' hotels? Kolkata was perhaps the site of the first hotel in India. Although Kochi too had a rather old hotel dating back to the days of the Dutch likely or maybe the British. During the era of colonial rule in India, hotels were established primarily to cater to British officials, travellers, nobility. Many reflected stunning architectural elegance. Hotels, Kolkata's particularly, became the centre of social life and were places to be seen at. 

According to The Calcutta Cookbook, that chronicles the city, at Great Eastern, in 1883, 'a man could walk in at one end, buy a complete outfit, a wedding present, or seeds for the garden, have an excellent meal, a burra peg (double) and if the barmaid was agreeable, walk out at the other end engaged to be married'.

