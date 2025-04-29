HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
      
Youth arrested for raising pro-Pak slogan during procession in UP

Tue, 29 April 2025
20:38
A youth was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly raising 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogan during a procession in the Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh, police said. 

According to the police, election for the post of president of the Maniyar Nagar Panchayat is being held in the Maniyar town. 

A procession was taken out on April 27 regarding the election, during which the youth named Irshad allegedly raised the 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogan. 

The police said that a person named Chandra Prakash Gupta posted a purported video of the procession on X, saying, "Maniyar residents, SP workers raised 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogan in the Maniyar town. Yogi ji, I request you to please take action." 

In response to the post, the Ballia police replied, "Taking cognisance of this matter, the person shown in the video was detained and preventive action was taken against him at the local police station, and the video has been sent to the forensic lab Varanasi for investigation." 

SHO Ratnesh Kumar Dubey said, "On the basis of the report, further legal action will be taken as per the rules." -- PTI

