Union Cabinet to meet tomorrow, 1st since Pahalgam attack

Tue, 29 April 2025
13:44
The Union Cabinet will be meeting on Wednesday for the first time since the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that left 26 people dead.
   
The meeting under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been convened at 11 am on Wednesday.

There was no meeting of the Union Cabinet last week and only the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) had met on April 23 and had condemned the terror attack.

After the CCS meeting, India had on Wednesday last announced a number of measures, including downgrading diplomatic ties with Pakistan.  

Among other measures, India announced expulsion of Pakistani military attaches, suspension of the over six-decade-old Indus Water Treaty and immediate shutting down of the Attari land-transit post in view of the cross-border links to the Pahalgam terror attack. -- PTI

