Three NSCN cadres killed in Assam encounter; arms, ammunition seized

Tue, 29 April 2025
20:24
File image
At least three suspected NSCN cadres were killed in an encounter with Assam Police in Dima Hasao district on Tuesday, officers said.

A cache of arms and ammunition were also recovered.

Senior officers of Assam police headquarters told PTI that the encounter took place at a place between N Kubin and Herakilo under Haflong police station limits after the NSCN cadres came from Nagaland.

"Acting on a tip-off about the presence of the militants, a joint team of the Assam police and central forces launched an operation in the area. Once face-to-face, a heavy exchange of fire between the security team and militants ensued," a top officer said.

In the gunfight, three militants were killed on the spot, he added.

"We have recovered two AK-47 rifles, one pistol and a cache of ammunition from the spot," another senior officer said. -- PTI

