Spain, Portugal declare emergency after mega power outage

11:14

People use their phones to buy groceries in Barcelona. Pic: Bruna Casas/Reuters





Portugal's grid operator Redes Energticas Nacionais (REN) said electrical supply was lost across the entire Iberian Peninsula, and in parts of France, shortly after midday. Hours later, Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said authorities were still not sure what caused the blackout.





Spain and Portugal are reeling from a massive, unexplained power outage that knocked out traffic lights, caused chaos on roads and in airports, and prompted both countries to declare a state of emergency.