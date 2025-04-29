Shoojit Sircar writes open letter to Irfaan Khan...

14:43

The three stars in the film Piku

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar pens this open letter to actor Irfaan Khan who passed away five years ago on this date after battling a neuroendocrine tumour. The actor worked with Shoojit Sircar in the film, Piku, also starring Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone.





The letter goes:





"Dear Irfaan,

Friend, wherever you are, I know you're doing well and have probably made many new friends there. I'm sure people have fallen in love with your charm, as we all have. Here, I'm doing fine. But there's one thing you might not be aware of Irfaan - just how much you're loved and missed here. You'd be surprised:)

"I miss our jhal muri sessions and the laughter we shared. Your discussions on the magic of life were always fascinating. I cherish those moments. Remember our long conversations about spiritualism and science when you were in London?

"Those talks were incredibly deep.

"I've got the books you recommended, and I often think about our discussions on life and death. Your smile and those mystical eyes of yours are etched in my memory. It's not easy living every day without you; there's a huge vacuum.

"Irfaan, I wanted to let you know that Babil and Ayan are doing well. Babil and I play football together, and I've become a bit of a guardian to him. Don't worry, I'm looking out for him. Sutapa and I talk often. Me and Ronnie, we've just finished a film project with Babil. He's growing into a fine artist, slowly carving his own space in the industry. I'm sure he's on the right path, just like you always envisioned.

"I know you're watching over us from wherever you are, and that's a comfort. There's so much to talk about, but for now, l'll just say adieu, friend. Lots of love.

Warmly, Shoojit Da."