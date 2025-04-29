HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Rupee falls 2 paise to close at 85.25 against US dollar

Tue, 29 April 2025
19:36
The rupee consolidated in a narrow range and settled for the day 2 paise lower at 85.25 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, on recovery in the US dollar and geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan. 

However, positive domestic markets and a decline in crude oil prices cushioned the downside for the domestic unit. 

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 85.06 and moved between the intra-day high of 84.96 and the low of 85.40 against the greenback. 

The unit ended the session at 85.25 (provisional), registering a fall of 2 paise over its previous closing level. 

On Monday, the rupee appreciated 18 paise to close at 85.23 against the US dollar. -- PTI

