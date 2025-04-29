Pro-Khalistan leader in Canada polls loses seat, loses party status

11:20





Singh lost his seat in the House of Commons, one he's held since 2019, coming in third. His seat of Burnaby Central in British Columbia was affected by redistribution ahead of this election. The NDP has also lost its official status, failing to secure the 12 seats necessary. -- ANI

Pro Khalistani, Canadian politician and New Democratic Party (NDP) chief Jagmeet Singh has announced that he will be stepping down after support for his party collapsed in Canada's federal election and he conceded his seat, CTV news reported.