HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Pro-Khalistan leader in Canada polls loses seat, loses party status

Tue, 29 April 2025
Share:
11:20
image
Pro Khalistani, Canadian politician and New Democratic Party (NDP) chief Jagmeet Singh has announced that he will be stepping down after support for his party collapsed in Canada's federal election and he conceded his seat, CTV news reported.

Singh lost his seat in the House of Commons, one he's held since 2019, coming in third. His seat of Burnaby Central in British Columbia was affected by redistribution ahead of this election. The NDP has also lost its official status, failing to secure the 12 seats necessary. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Spain, Portugal declare emergency after mega power outage
LIVE! Spain, Portugal declare emergency after mega power outage

48 Kashmir tourist sites shut days after Pahalgam attack
48 Kashmir tourist sites shut days after Pahalgam attack

Nearly 50 public parks and gardens in vulnerable areas of Kashmir Valley have been closed as a precautionary measure following the Pahalgam terror attack, officials said. The decision comes a week after terrorists shot dead 26 people,...

Minister's confession exposes Pak as...: India at UN
Minister's confession exposes Pak as...: India at UN

India has accused Pakistan of being a "rogue state" fueling global terrorism, following a confession by Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif admitting to his country's history of supporting and funding terrorist organisations....

'Allahu Akbar', gunshots: Tourist captures Pahalgam attack
'Allahu Akbar', gunshots: Tourist captures Pahalgam attack

In the 53-second video the tourist, Rishi Bhatt from Gujarat, can be seen recording the ride using a selfie stick, even as sounds of gunshots can be heard in the background.

Major fire engulfs showroom in Mumbai; NDRF called in
Major fire engulfs showroom in Mumbai; NDRF called in

A major fire broke out in a building housing an electronics goods showroom in the suburban Bandra area in the early hours of Tuesday, prompting the deployment of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) for firefighting operations....

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD