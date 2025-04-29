Pakistan tries to attack India's cyber sovereignty

14:48

Representational image





Now, Pakistan has redirected its efforts towards publicly accessible welfare and educational websites after finding mission-critical national networks impenetrable.





Operating under the moniker "IOK Hacker" - Internet of Khilafah, the group sought to deface pages, disrupt online services and harvest personal information. India's layered cybersecurity architecture detected the intrusions in real-time and quickly traced their origin to Pakistan. Sources say that Intelligence assessments confirm four related incidents.





The websites of Army Public School (APS) Srinagar and APS Ranikhet were both targeted with inflammatory propaganda. APS Srinagar also faced a distributed-denial-of-service assault.





An attempted breach of the Army Welfare Housing Organisation (AWHO) database was likewise detected, while a concurrent effort was made to compromise the Indian Air Force Placement Organisation portal. All four sites were promptly isolated, and restorative action was undertaken; no operational or classified networks were affected at any stage. -- ANI

Pakistan-based cyber actors have once again failed in their attempts to violate Indian cyber sovereignty. With its imprints in the Pahalgam terror attack clear, the Pakistani forces have been violating the ceasefire on the Loc every day.