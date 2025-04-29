HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Pahalgam terror attack: Modi meets RSS chief Bhagwat

Tue, 29 April 2025
Share:
22:43
File image
File image
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, an interaction which has come in the backdrop of the Pahalgam terror attack which left 26 civilians, mostly tourists, dead. 

With the Hindutva organisation considered the ideological mentor to the ruling BJP and spread across the country, the meeting assumes significance. 

Sources said the meeting was in connection with the terror strike. 

The meeting came after Modi chaired a meeting of the top defence establishment, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval and all three chiefs of the armed forces. 

The prime minister also met Home Minister Amit Shah, who has been spearheading sweeping anti-terror measures after the horrific attack on April 22. 

The RSS had condemned the terror strike as as attack on the unity and integrity of the nation and called for appropriate punishment for those behind it. 

It has said, "All political parties and associations should rise above their differences and condemn this terror act. Government should ensure all required relief and assistance to the affected families and ensure appropriate punishment for the people responsible for this attack." -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Armed forces free to decide on mode, targets to act: Modi
Armed forces free to decide on mode, targets to act: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting with top defence officials, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and the chiefs of three services, amid India weighing its countermeasures following...

Updates: KKR strike again! Run-out ends Rahul's innings
Updates: KKR strike again! Run-out ends Rahul's innings

LIVE! AIMPLB calls for 'lights out' protest against Waqf Act
LIVE! AIMPLB calls for 'lights out' protest against Waqf Act

Pak 'non-committal' on date of return of BSF jawan
Pak 'non-committal' on date of return of BSF jawan

The Border Security Force (BSF) has lodged a protest with Pakistan Rangers after a BSF jawan was apprehended by the Rangers last week after he mistakenly crossed the international border in Punjab. The incident comes amid heightened...

Light A Candle For Pahalgam Martyrs
Light A Candle For Pahalgam Martyrs

Light a candle to their memory, to show their families and the world that we care.To show that we will not forget, nor will we forgive.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD