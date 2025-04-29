HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
NIA to probe role of zip line operator in Pahalgam attack

Tue, 29 April 2025
13:59
Tourist Rishi Bhatt with the zip line operator behind him
The National Investigation Agency is verifying the role of zip line operator who chanted Allahu Akbar as gunshots began, reports ANI quoting sources. 

A video shot by a tourist in Pahalgam, appearing to have captured the moment the April 22 terrorist attack broke out, has gone viral on social media.

The video shows the man capturing himself ziplining and the zipline operator saying 'Allahu Akbar' thrice.

In the 53-second video the tourist, Rishi Bhatt from Gujarat, can be seen recording the ride using a selfie stick, even as sounds of gunshots can be heard in the background.

Talking to ANI in Ahmedabad about his viral video, Bhatt said he had a "suspicion" about the "Kashmiri" zipline operator who shouted 'Allahu Akbar' thrice, and the firing started.

"Nine people ziplined before me, but the operator did not utter a word. When I was sliding, he spoke, and then the firing started. So, I have my suspicions about that man. He said 'Allahu Akbar' thrice and then the firing started," Bhatt claimed.

"Firing started when I was ziplining. After about 20 seconds, I realised that it was a terrorist attack and people on the ground are being killed," Bhatt told ANI while recalling the incident.

"I saw 5-6 people getting shot." After that, he detached himself from the zipline and fled with his family."I unlatched my belt and jumped down, took my wife and son and started running away. We saw people hiding at a spot which was like a pit, so you could not spot someone easily there. We too hid there," he added.

