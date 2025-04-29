HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
      
Nepal to restrict Mt Everest to only those who have done 7k mtrs climbs

Tue, 29 April 2025
20:43
Nepal is planning to restrict expeditions to Mt Everest only to those mountaineers who have climbed at least one peak above 7,000 metres aimed at reducing deaths in the high altitude zone, a media report said. 

Ever since New Zealander Edmund Hillary and Nepal's Sherpa Tenzing Norgay summited the 8,849 metres (29,032 feet) high Mt Everest, popular as Sagarmatha in Nepali, on May 29, 1953, thousands of climbers from all over the world, including India and Nepal, have been attracted to the highest peak in the world. 

Official data shows that since 1953's Hillary-Norgay summit, around 9,000 mountaineers have successfully scaled Mt Everest while over 300 have lost their lives. 

The 8,848.86-metre Everest is about to get a stricter gatekeeper. 

No longer will just any climber with ambition and a permit be able to attempt the world's highest peak. 

A new draft law says: 'Prove yourself first'. According to the Integrated Tourism Bill registered in the upper house of Parliament on April 18, any climber wishing to set foot on Everest must first have conquered a mountain over 7,000 metres, The Kathmandu Post said. -- PTI

