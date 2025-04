17:08





However, intense buying in blue-chips Reliance Industries, Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services and unabated foreign capital inflows supported the domestic market. The 30-share BSE benchmark gauge climbed 70.01 points or 0.09 per cent to settle at 80,288.38. During the day, it jumped 442.94 points or 0.55 per cent to 80,661.31.

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty settled marginally higher in a volatile trade on Tuesday as investors turned cautious amid concerns over geopolitical tensions.