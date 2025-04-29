Kharge asks PM for special Parliament session to discuss Pahalgam attack





In a letter to the prime minister, Kharge said, "At this moment, when unity and solidarity is essential, the opposition believes that it is important to convene a special session of both Houses of Parliament at the earliest."

Several opposition MPs have made a similar demand to the government in the wake of the dastardly attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed last week, leaving the nation grief-stricken and outraged. India has cited "cross-border linkages" to the horrific incident and promised severe punishment to those involved in the strike.