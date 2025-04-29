Kashmiri student thrashed in Nagpur

16:16

The incident took place on Sunday evening in the Kamptee area of the Maharashtra city, but no complaint has been received so far from the victim, said a senior police official. Explaining the sequence of events, he said two first-year Bachelor of Pharmacy students, hailing from Doda town and Jammu, were returning to their hostel when one of them went to answer nature's call, while the other stood on the roadside waiting for him. At the same time, a group of local residents came to the spot and started questioning the student standing on the roadside and sought to know from where he had come.





As he was unable to answer their questions, the residents started thrashing him, said the official. The other student returned and informed the residents that both were students of a local college. After this, the locals allowed them to go, he said.





One of the pupils later informed about the incident to J&K Students Association office-bearer Nasir Khuehami, who posted about it on his X account and urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to intervene in the matter. Talking to PTI, the student ruled out a hate motive behind the attack and said it was their first year in Nagpur and they did not know the area, where the incident took place, well.





The student said the incident took place at around 6.15 pm when they stopped at a road in Kamptee. Two to three persons came to the spot and asked them who they were and from where they hailed. The student said he told them they hailed from Jammu and Kashmir, but "anti-social elements" started beating them. -- PTI

