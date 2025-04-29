Kalmadi supporters celebrate court acceptance of ED closure report in CWG case

21:38

Former Union minister Suresh Kalmadi





While there was no immediate reaction from Kalmadi or his family members over the court's decision, his followers said the court's acceptance of the closure report shows that Kalmadi was not involved in any wrongdoing.





Bringing the curtains down on the 13-year-old case, the court on Monday accepted the Enforcement Directorate's closure report in the money laundering case against Kalmadi, the former head of the organising committee of 2010 Commonwealth Games, and then secretary general Lalit Bhanot and others.





The allegations of corruption in conducting the CWG triggered a huge political uproar in the country, leading to filing of several criminal and money laundering cases.





Kalmadi and others were accused of misconduct in award and execution of two important contracts for the games. -- PTI

A section of Congress workers on Tuesday distributed sweets outside former Union minister Suresh Kalmadi's residence here, a day after a Delhi court accepted the ED's closure report in the 2010 Commonwealth Games-related alleged money laundering case against him.