HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Kalmadi supporters celebrate court acceptance of ED closure report in CWG case

Tue, 29 April 2025
Share:
21:38
Former Union minister Suresh Kalmadi
Former Union minister Suresh Kalmadi
A section of Congress workers on Tuesday distributed sweets outside former Union minister Suresh Kalmadi's residence here, a day after a Delhi court accepted the ED's closure report in the 2010 Commonwealth Games-related alleged money laundering case against him. 

While there was no immediate reaction from Kalmadi or his family members over the court's decision, his followers said the court's acceptance of the closure report shows that Kalmadi was not involved in any wrongdoing. 

Bringing the curtains down on the 13-year-old case, the court on Monday accepted the Enforcement Directorate's closure report in the money laundering case against Kalmadi, the former head of the organising committee of 2010 Commonwealth Games, and then secretary general Lalit Bhanot and others. 

The allegations of corruption in conducting the CWG triggered a huge political uproar in the country, leading to filing of several criminal and money laundering cases. 

Kalmadi and others were accused of misconduct in award and execution of two important contracts for the games. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Armed forces free to decide on mode, targets to act: Modi
Armed forces free to decide on mode, targets to act: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting with top defence officials, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and the chiefs of three services, amid India weighing its countermeasures following...

Updates: KKR strike again! Run-out ends Rahul's innings
Updates: KKR strike again! Run-out ends Rahul's innings

LIVE! AIMPLB calls for 'lights out' protest against Waqf Act
LIVE! AIMPLB calls for 'lights out' protest against Waqf Act

Pak 'non-committal' on date of return of BSF jawan
Pak 'non-committal' on date of return of BSF jawan

The Border Security Force (BSF) has lodged a protest with Pakistan Rangers after a BSF jawan was apprehended by the Rangers last week after he mistakenly crossed the international border in Punjab. The incident comes amid heightened...

Light A Candle For Pahalgam Martyrs
Light A Candle For Pahalgam Martyrs

Light a candle to their memory, to show their families and the world that we care.To show that we will not forget, nor will we forgive.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD