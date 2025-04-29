HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
High-level meeting underway at MHA with armed forces

Tue, 29 April 2025
A high-level meeting is underway in the Ministry of Home Affairs in the national capital on Tuesday. Those present in the meeting include Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan; Director Generals of Border Security Force, Assam Rifles and National Security Guard; and senior officials of Central Reserve Police Force and the Central Industrial Security Force. This comes as the security concerns intensified after the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people. 

Meanwhile, intense counter-terrorism operations are underway at multiple locations across Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, sources familiar with the matter told ANI. According to the sources, no specific updates are being shared at this stage due to the sensitive nature of the ongoing operations. On Monday, Jammu and Kashmir Police carried out raids at 13 locations in the Doda district to bust terrorist hideouts and take action against individuals linked to terror activities.

The Srinagar Police conducted extensive searches at multiple locations across the city at the residences of Over Ground Workers (OGWs) and terrorist associates of proscribed terrorist outfits in furtherance of an investigation into cases registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). -- ANI

